Women entrepreneurs making valuable contributions to uplift rural economy: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended an event of Women Entrepreneurs organised by J&K Rural Livelihood Mission at the lawns of SKICC.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor e-inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for New District Rural Haats across J&K and dedicated the facility to all the women entrepreneurs.

We are proud that lakhs of women entrepreneurs around the UT are making valuable contributions to uplift the rural economy with the single-minded pursuit of excellence through creativity and hard work, the Lt Governor said.