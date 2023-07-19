Women-led enterprises will shape J&K’s future: LG

Sinha directed for proactive steps to increase private industrial estates equipped with necessary infrastructure.

He said that 2023 would be the year of agro-industrial revolution powered by Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP) and increased production in agriculture and allied sectors that would offer vast opportunities to agro-industries.

The LG directed the officials that the potential of new cold storage and cold chains should be tapped to ensure rapid economic growth flows to rural areas of J&K.

To scale up further infrastructure, he directed the officials to push for greater private investment in inland ports, container depots, and food processing units.

Sinha also issued directions to develop a mechanism for regular meetings with representatives of old industrial estates to resolve their issues.

Highlighting that GI Tagging had offered enormous potential to transform handicraft sector and to boost export, he said authenticity of products like Pashmina should be ensured for export.

The LG directed the concerned officials to accelerate the development of basic amenities like connectivity, power, and water facilities in the new industrial estates.

He called for replicating the best models of industrial estates developed in other parts of the country.

Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; Financial Commissioner Revenue, Shaleen Kabra; Principal Secretary, Forest Department, Dheeraj Gupta; Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Santosh Dattatreya Vaidya; Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, H Rajesh Prasad; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; and Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Vikramjit Singh also attended the meeting.