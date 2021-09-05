Won’t allow any more bloodshed in Kashmir: BJP

Srinagar: Heaping praise on people for maintaining peace during last four days, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader on Sunday said that they won’t allow any more bloodshed in Kashmir and those trying to disrupt peaceful environment should be dealt strictly.
“We are all praise for the people of Kashmir who maintained peace and they have realized till now they were being misled,” BJP J&K Union Territory, General Secretary, Sunil Sharma told reporters here while referring to the death of senior separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and its aftermath.
“We are also all praise for the LG-led administration including the J&K Police as they handled the situation in a professional manner,” he said.
While maintaining that he was not a government spokesman, Sharma said: “I represent BJP and urge the government to deal strictly with the people who are trying to disrupt peace on the behest of Pakistan.”
He said: “There are some portals and social media accounts which are trying to disrupt the peaceful environment and I am hopeful that security establishments will deal with them strictly in the very near future.”
He said that the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narenda Modi, won’t allow any more bloodshed in Kashmir. “There was no untoward incident, not even a stone was pelted on 5 August 2019,” he said. “Narenda Modi led BJP Government has decided once and for all that no Kashmir should die of bullets.”
He took a dig at previous governments and said that not a single bullet or teargas was lobbed in Kashmir now. “Now, there are no killings of 110, 116 and 120 youth (numbers refer to the killings reported at various occasions in J&K prior to becoming UT),” he said, adding that Modi led government was taking J&K to new heights.
Referring to the recent utterance and tweets of PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti, he said that people knew their track record. “They want chairs and power back by misleading people,” he said and urged them “not to fool people by sentimental statements”.
“Now the people of J&K have realized that BJP can do things for them.”