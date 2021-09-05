Won’t allow any more bloodshed in Kashmir: BJP

“We are also all praise for the LG-led administration including the J&K Police as they handled the situation in a professional manner,” he said.

While maintaining that he was not a government spokesman, Sharma said: “I represent BJP and urge the government to deal strictly with the people who are trying to disrupt peace on the behest of Pakistan.”

He said: “There are some portals and social media accounts which are trying to disrupt the peaceful environment and I am hopeful that security establishments will deal with them strictly in the very near future.”

He said that the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narenda Modi, won’t allow any more bloodshed in Kashmir. “There was no untoward incident, not even a stone was pelted on 5 August 2019,” he said. “Narenda Modi led BJP Government has decided once and for all that no Kashmir should die of bullets.”