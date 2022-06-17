Won't allow forced migration of any community from any J&K part again: Rajnath Singh

“For seventy long years, J&K has suffered the pain of having remained alienated (from the national mainstream). That (malaise) has been cured and rectified. Now this new J&K will soon be self-reliant and will emerge as an enviable model not just in India but across Asia,” the Defence Minister said. Assertion was aimed at justifying the abrogation of Article 370.

“It (J&K) has suffered the travails of migration. We’ll not let it happen again in any situation. The government will not allow another forced migration of any community from any part of J&K,” he said.

He stated that the government, after taking over the reins at the Centre, had done a lot of work for the welfare of migrants in J&K. “In independent India, if any government has dedicated itself to improve the life of refugees and make it better, in all sincerity, it is the present government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Rajnath said.