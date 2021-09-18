Won’t contest polls till restoration of Art 370: Mehbooba

“We all have to gear up to get them back,...Hamein Sirf Article 370 Aur 35-A Waapis Hi Nahin Lenay Hain ...Inko Sood Ke Saath Waapis Lena Hai Kyunki Inhein Hamse Churaya Gaya Hai..... (We don’t just have to get them back but will have to fight to make up all losses incurred in the past two years due to their abrogation. This we’ll have to do for the simple reason that they were stolen from us). They have not been taken away from us under any specific law. Rather they impaired even the (spirit of) Constitution of India to snatch them from us,” she alleged.

Former Chief Minister stated that this objective could be achieved only when all the citizens, political parties of J&K were united.

“That is why we exhort the workers of our party, besides all other stakeholders to get united. If we don’t get united to get them back and resolve Kashmir issue, our youth would continue to take up arms and get killed. I heard that Rajouri district, too, witnessed encounters in the recent past and the youth here too picked up arms. This will continue if we don’t gear up to stop it. They are all out to erode the identity of J&K people. My party will continue to fight for it. I, for myself, will like to convey this message loud and clear to all that for me, the restoration of Article 370, 35-A and the resolution of Kashmir issue are not mere slogans. I’m very serious about these issues hence I will not contest (elections) till it is restored,” Mehbooba asserted.