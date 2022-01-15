Won’t let any attempt to change status quo along India’s border: Army Chief

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949. Referring to the eastern Ladakh standoff, Gen Naravane said that to keep the situation under control, the 14th round military-level talks were held between India and China recently.

He said joint efforts at various levels have led to disengagement in many areas which in itself is a constructive step. Gen Naravane said that on the basis of mutual and equal security, efforts would continue to find a solution to the current situation.

He asserted that the morale of the soldiers deployed on snow-capped mountains for the country’s security was sky-high. “Our patience is a sign of our self-confidence, but no one should make the mistake of testing it,” Gen Naravane said.

“Our message is clear, the Indian Army won’t let any attempt to unilaterally change status quo along country’s borders to succeed.”