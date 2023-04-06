Work in synergy to eliminate terrorism from Pir Panjal: ADGP Jammu

Rajouri: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh Thursday asked officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) in Rajouri and Poonch to make all out efforts to “eliminate terrorism from Pir Panjal range.”
He also stressed on developing a credible intelligence base in the area and perfect synergy with other security forces for safeguarding borders.
ADGP directed this while chairing a security review meeting during his day-long visit in Rajouri district here. Besides reviewing security, the focus of the meeting was to review ongoing counter terror operations in the twin districts.
The meeting was attended by DIG RP Range Dr Haseeb Mughal; SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh; SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra and other gazetted officers of the range.
A police spokesperson said that while interacting with officers posted in Rajouri and Poonch districts during the meeting in conference hall of District Police Lines (DPL) Rajouri, the ADGP Jammu zone impressed upon all gazetted officers of twin districts of Pir Panjal Range to make all out efforts in eliminating terrorism from the area.
“He also stressed on developing a credible intelligence base in the area. Special focus was laid on ensuring border security and maintaining close liaison with other security forces,” the spokesperson said.
At the outset of the meeting, district SSsP Rajouri and Poonch briefed the chairing officer regarding the ongoing counter terror operations in their respective districts.
Later, with an objective to assess hinterland security, ADGP Jammu zone accompanied by DIG RP Range and SSP Rajouri also visited Romeo Force Headquarters Palma, Rajouri where he held a meeting with the GOC Romeo Force.
Discussion on issues of hinterland and border security was held during this meeting.
During his day-long visit, ADGP Mukesh Singh along with DC Rajouri Vikas Kundal also visited District Drug De addiction Centre Rajouri and interacted with the patients undergoing treatment at the centre.