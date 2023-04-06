Work in synergy to eliminate terrorism from Pir Panjal: ADGP Jammu

Rajouri: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh Thursday asked officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) in Rajouri and Poonch to make all out efforts to “eliminate terrorism from Pir Panjal range.”

He also stressed on developing a credible intelligence base in the area and perfect synergy with other security forces for safeguarding borders.

ADGP directed this while chairing a security review meeting during his day-long visit in Rajouri district here. Besides reviewing security, the focus of the meeting was to review ongoing counter terror operations in the twin districts.

The meeting was attended by DIG RP Range Dr Haseeb Mughal; SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh; SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra and other gazetted officers of the range.