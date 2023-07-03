Work on 1.08 km long 2-lane Ramban viaduct completed

Ramban: The 1.08 km long, 2-lane Ramban viaduct has been completed.

An official spokesman said that the viaduct built at a cost of Rs 140 crore on the Ramban-Udhampur section of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would ensure the smoother movement of vehicles and relieve the congestion in Ramban Bazar. He said that the construction of this 26-span viaduct incorporates various structural arrangements utilising concrete and steel girders.

The spokesman said that it would also facilitate the seamless passage of vehicles and yatri traffic during the Amarnath Yatra on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Additionally, another 2-Lane viaduct, running parallel to this structure, is nearing completion and will be opened soon.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari tweeted, “In Jammu and Kashmir we have completed the construction of a 1.08 km long 2-lane Ramban viaduct.

This viaduct, built at a cost of Rs 140 crore is situated on the Udhampur-Ramban section of NH-44. Additionally, another 2-lane viaduct, running parallel to this structure, is nearing completion and will be opened soon.