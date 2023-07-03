Work on 1.08 km long 2-lane Ramban viaduct completed

Ramban: The 1.08 km long, 2-lane Ramban viaduct has been completed.
An official spokesman said that the viaduct built at a cost of Rs 140 crore on the Ramban-Udhampur section of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would ensure the smoother movement of vehicles and relieve the congestion in Ramban Bazar. He said that the construction of this 26-span viaduct incorporates various structural arrangements utilising concrete and steel girders.
The spokesman said that it would also facilitate the seamless passage of vehicles and yatri traffic during the Amarnath Yatra on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
Additionally, another 2-Lane viaduct, running parallel to this structure, is nearing completion and will be opened soon.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari tweeted, “In Jammu and Kashmir we have completed the construction of a 1.08 km long 2-lane Ramban viaduct.
This viaduct, built at a cost of Rs 140 crore is situated on the Udhampur-Ramban section of NH-44. Additionally, another 2-lane viaduct, running parallel to this structure, is nearing completion and will be opened soon.
“Under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble PM, Shri @Narendramodi Ji, we remain unwavering in our commitment to providing Jammu and Kashmir with exceptional highway infrastructure. This transformative development not only contributes to the region's economic growth but also enhances its appeal as a premier tourist destination (sic).”
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Gadkari for the unprecedented development of highways and road infrastructure in J&K.
In a tweet, LG Sinha said, “Grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon'ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji for highways & infrastructure development of unprecedented magnitude in J&K and completion of projects at an extraordinary speed. Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, Jammu Kashmir is regaining its greatness. The Union Territory is stronger than ever and has made impressive strides to socio-economic development (sic).”
The two-lanes of the Ramban viaduct were opened on a trial basis on June 30 and vehicles carrying Amarnath yatris are using this viaduct.
However, the authorities are not allowing the passage of other vehicles through this newly constructed viaduct in Ramban.
The contractor company Gammon India engaged by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is working round-the-clock to ensure the completion of another viaduct running parallel to this project.
The Ramban viaduct is important for making smooth inflow of traffic and is expected to provide relief from traffic snarls to the hundreds of vehicle operators passing through the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway every day.