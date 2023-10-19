Work on additional 2-lane Sherbibi viaduct begins in Ramban

Ramban: National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Thursday started the work on the additional two-lane Sherbibi viaduct, parallel to the recently opened 244-meter viaduct in Ramban-Banihal section of the four-lane project.
Officials said, “This additional two-lane viaduct in the Sherbibi area is part of the ongoing four-lane project between the Ramban and Banihal sections. Once completed, it will provide relief from traffic snarls to the hundreds of vehicle operators passing through this route daily.”
“It will further improve the road connectivity and boost road communication on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway,” they added.
Engineers of the Construction Company engaged by NHAI informed that men and machinery were deployed at the site and excavation works for constructing piers on both sides of additional two–lane Sherbibi viaducts were simultaneously started.
They said some piers were already constructed on this additional two-lane viaduct.
A manager of construction company CPPPL said that this was the second two-lane viaduct of the four-lane road project. He said work was started on a fast-track basis.
Earlier on Monday Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had announced the completion of the construction of the 224-meter two-lane viaduct at Sherbibi, at an estimated cost of 12 crore.
“This infrastructure is situated along the Ramban to Banihal section of NH-44 in J&K,” the minister had stated, adding that this 244-meter viaduct- a part of the broader project would reduce the travel distance by 125 meters.
After his announcement, the authorities diverted the traffic through this viaduct and the work on an additional two-lane viaduct was started today.
Hundreds of thousands of commuters use this stretch of Srinagar Jammu National Highway, resulting in traffic jams, especially during peak hours and during rainy days. Engineers of NHAI said that highway expansion work would prove a game-changer.
The project work is also underway at various other places. The four-lane project is extremely important for making traffic flow smooth.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam, who is monitoring ongoing works in the district, has asked the concerned agencies to complete all the works within the stipulated time.