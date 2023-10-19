Work on additional 2-lane Sherbibi viaduct begins in Ramban

Ramban: National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Thursday started the work on the additional two-lane Sherbibi viaduct, parallel to the recently opened 244-meter viaduct in Ramban-Banihal section of the four-lane project.

Officials said, “This additional two-lane viaduct in the Sherbibi area is part of the ongoing four-lane project between the Ramban and Banihal sections. Once completed, it will provide relief from traffic snarls to the hundreds of vehicle operators passing through this route daily.”

“It will further improve the road connectivity and boost road communication on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway,” they added.

Engineers of the Construction Company engaged by NHAI informed that men and machinery were deployed at the site and excavation works for constructing piers on both sides of additional two–lane Sherbibi viaducts were simultaneously started.

They said some piers were already constructed on this additional two-lane viaduct.