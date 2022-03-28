‘Work on Zojila project nears halfway mark’

Sonamarg: The work on the strategic Zojila Tunnel, which will provide all-weather connectivity between Ladakh region and the rest of the country, is nearing the halfway mark as the excavation for seven-km tunnel length has been completed, officials said here on Monday.

"The works have been carried out on a war footing. We have completed 40-45 per cent of road works and tunnel works so far. The tunnel excavation works of 7,002 metres have been completed as of now," said an official of Mega Engineering and Industries Limited (MEIL), the executing agency. The officials said the work on the prestigious Zojila project on the Srinagar-Leh highway is about to reach the halfway mark.