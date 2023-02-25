Work towards reducing road fatalities, improve road safety: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday urged the authorities to work towards reducing road fatalities.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting to review the road safety measures in J&K at the civil secretariat, the LG took appraisal of the implementation of the directions issued with regard to improving road safety in J&K and steps taken since the previous meeting.
Reviewing the enforcement activities being undertaken by the Traffic and Motor Vehicle Department, the LG directed for taking strict action against the violators who temper with speed limit devices installed in their vehicles.
He also enquired about the completion of works related to identifying black spots along the highways and utilisation of the road safety fund.
The LG was informed that 100 unauthorised cuts had been plugged, besides crash barriers along 98.65 km and 3104 speed limit signages had been erected since April 2022.
Appreciating the efforts of all stakeholders for their commendable efforts towards improving road safety in J&K, the LG asked them to develop a robust mechanism to check the health status of drivers. The LG asked the concerned departments to conduct causative analysis of road accidents for multi-pronged road safety strategy.
He also issued directions to complete the works of crash barriers installation at the identified spots.
“All stakeholders should work towards the common goal of road safety and reducing road fatalities,” the LG said.
Reviewing the process of installation of CCTVs along roads on national highways, he asked the concerned agencies to complete the work well within the stipulated time frame.
The LG stressed on addressing the issues of old vehicles, if any, running on roads, checking overloading and unauthorised hoardings.
Directions were also issued for completing Inspection and Certification Centre (ICC), Samba, Institute of Driving, Training and Research (IDTR), Kot Bhalwal, Jammu and Intelligent Traffic Management Systems at Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and making them functional at the earliest.
The LG stressed upon active cooperation of all the stakeholders and effective measures for road safety and appropriate interventions to reduce road accidents.
Administrative Secretary, Transport Department G Prasanna Ramaswamy, presented the detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) on the status of major infrastructure projects (IDTR Kot Bhalwal and ICC, Samba), enforcement activities by Traffic and Motor Vehicle Department, working of District Road Safety Councils, action taken by road owning agencies for improving the safety of the roads, installation of CCTVs along roads by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Police; status of Intelligent Traffic Management System in JMC and SMC, and streamlining of Integrated Road Accident Database (IRDA).
The meeting was attended by Advisor to LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department R K Goyal, DGP Dilbag Singh, Principal Secretary H&UDD H Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department Shailendra Kumar, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, besides senior officers from Traffic Police and J&K administration.