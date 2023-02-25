Work towards reducing road fatalities, improve road safety: LG Sinha

He also enquired about the completion of works related to identifying black spots along the highways and utilisation of the road safety fund.

The LG was informed that 100 unauthorised cuts had been plugged, besides crash barriers along 98.65 km and 3104 speed limit signages had been erected since April 2022.

Appreciating the efforts of all stakeholders for their commendable efforts towards improving road safety in J&K, the LG asked them to develop a robust mechanism to check the health status of drivers. The LG asked the concerned departments to conduct causative analysis of road accidents for multi-pronged road safety strategy.

He also issued directions to complete the works of crash barriers installation at the identified spots.