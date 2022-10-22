Work with patriotism, sense of nationalism to spearhead India’s progress: Ajay Bhatt

Udhampur: Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt Saturday handed over the appointment and offer letters to the recruits in Northern Railway at Udhampur as a part of the Rozgar Mela launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his address, Bhatt congratulated the new appointees and extended his best wishes to them for a bright future.

He asked them to work with a positive mindset, while performing various activities related to their job and urged them to always remain ready for any type of task to be assigned by the department.

“As India is celebrating 75 years of its independence, it has been decided that approximately 75,000 appointment letters will be issued today as a first tranche. This process of appointment of 75,000 officials every month will continue for the next year to complete the target of 10 lakh appointments," Bhatt said.