Work with patriotism, sense of nationalism to spearhead India’s progress: Ajay Bhatt

Udhampur: Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt Saturday handed over the appointment and offer letters to the recruits in Northern Railway at Udhampur as a part of the Rozgar Mela launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
During his address, Bhatt congratulated the new appointees and extended his best wishes to them for a bright future.
He asked them to work with a positive mindset, while performing various activities related to their job and urged them to always remain ready for any type of task to be assigned by the department.
“As India is celebrating 75 years of its independence, it has been decided that approximately 75,000 appointment letters will be issued today as a first tranche. This process of appointment of 75,000 officials every month will continue for the next year to complete the target of 10 lakh appointments," Bhatt said.
He said that the programme showcased the continuous commitment of the government towards providing job opportunities to the youth and ensuring citizen welfare.
Bhatt said that this would be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of PM Modi to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of the citizens.
He said that the government launched various centrally-sponsored schemes and flagship programmes under the leadership of PM Modi like Digital India, Smart City Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Housing for All, Infrastructure Development, and Industrial Corridors which significantly contributed towards generating employment opportunities and attracted investment in various sectors.
Bhatt said that another milestone of the government in the series of initiatives towards employment generation was to provide government jobs to 10 lakh youth in the country.
“The entire target of providing 10 lakh jobs will be completed in a time-bound manner,” he said.
Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Chaudhary distributed appointment letters to around 50 candidates selected for jobs in various government departments and organisations at Convention Centre in Jammu.
The candidates who were handed appointment letters were recruited in the Department of Posts, Central Reserve Police Force, CISF, Canara Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank, and the Department of Water Resources and River Development.
During the programme, Chaudhary congratulated the candidates and said, “PM Modi has announced 10 lakh of jobs to the youth within a year to be provided in the subsequent months from now on.”
Saying that the country was on the path of becoming a developed nation under the leadership of PM Modi, he said, “The government is working with a long-term vision for the next 25 years instead of five-year plans to ensure that India becomes a developed nation by the year 2047.”
Chaudhary said that free gas connections under Ujjwala, PMAY houses for rural and urban areas, Har Ghar Nal Se Jal, and other schemes besides construction of infrastructure in mission mode throughout the country were being undertaken to speed up the pace of development.
He said that world-class roads and highways were being constructed to ensure connectivity to all corners of the country which would also strengthen the nation's defence system.
Chaudhary highlighted the role of youth in achieving set targets during this period.
He called upon them to work with patriotism and a sense of nationalism to spearhead India's progress.
After the ‘Rozgar Mela’ event, Chaudhary also inaugurated an exhibition depicting various technologies related to farmer welfare by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J).
During the inauguration, he emphasised youth to become job providers rather than job seekers, saying that for making the country Atma Nirbhar, the farmers should adopt new technologies, precision agriculture, and vertical farming to boost their income from agriculture.
Chaudhary said that the farmers should utilise various government schemes meant for agriculture as Atma Nirbhar Kisan would be the key to making Atma Nirbhar Bharat.