World Environment Day | India raking up climate justice for poor nations: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that India had been raising the issue of climate justice in front of every country that had carried development at the cost of the world environment.
An official spokesman in a statement issued on Press Information Bureau said that addressing the meeting on World Environment Day via video message, the PM said that the model of development where the thought of developing one’s country and then worrying about the environment had been prevalent for a long time among big and modern countries of the world.
He said that even though such countries achieved the goals of development, it was the environment of the entire world that paid the price.
Modi said that even today, the developing and underdeveloped countries of the world were suffering from the flawed policies of a few developed countries. “For decades, there was no country to stop this attitude of some developed countries,” he said. The PM conveyed his best wishes to every country in the world on World Environment Day.
Underlining the theme of this year’s Environment Day - the campaign to get rid of single-use plastic, he expressed happiness that India had been working continuously in this direction for the past 4 to 5 years. Modi said that India started working on two levels to get rid of single-use plastic in 2018.
“On the one hand, we have banned single-use plastic while on the other hand, plastic waste processing has been made mandatory,” he said.
The PM said that due to this there had been a compulsory recycling of about 30 lakh tonnes of plastic packaging in India which was 75 percent of the total annual plastic waste produced in India, and around 10,000 producers, importers and brands had come under its ambit. He said that India of the 21st century was moving forward with a very clear roadmap for climate change and environmental protection.
Underlining that India had created a balance of Present Requirements and Future Vision, Modi said that necessary help had been provided to the poorest of the poor while huge steps had been taken keeping in mind the energy needs of the future. “During the last 9 years, India has made an unprecedented focus on green and clean energy,” he said, giving examples of solar power and LED bulbs that had helped in saving people’s money as well as contributing towards protecting the environment. Throwing light on India’s leadership during the global pandemic, the PM said that India started Mission Green Hydrogen and took major steps towards natural farming to save soil and water from chemical fertilisers.
“In the last 9 years, the number of wetlands and Ramsar sites in India has increased almost three times as compared to earlier,” he said. “Two more schemes have been launched today that further the campaign of Green Future, Green Economy.”
Modi said that the ‘Amrit Dharohar Yojana’ had started today which would ensure the conservation of these Ramsar sites through public participation.
“In future, , these Ramsar sites will become the center of eco-tourism and will become a source of green jobs for thousands of people,” he said. “The second scheme is the ‘Mishti Yojana’, which will help in reviving as well as protecting the mangrove ecosystem of the country.”
The PM said that with this the mangrove cover would be restored in nine states of the country and help in mitigating the threat to lives and livelihoods in coastal areas from rising sea levels and disasters like cyclones.
He said that every country in the world should think above the vested interests for the protection of the world climate.
“In the thousands of years old culture of India, there is nature as well as progress,” Modi said, crediting its inspiration to India’s attention to ecology and economy.
He said that India was investing unprecedentedly in its infrastructure and focusing equally on the environment.
Drawing comparisons of boost in economy and ecology, the PM gave examples of the expansion of 4G and 5G connectivity on one hand whereas the country’s increased forest cover on the other hand.
He said that while India built 4 crore houses for the poor, there had been a record increase in the number of wildlife sanctuaries as well as wildlife in India.
Modi also touched upon the Jal Jeevan Mission and the construction of 50,000 Amrit Sarovars for water security, India becoming the 5th largest economy in the world, and also joining the top 5 countries in renewable energy, increasing agricultural exports, and also running a campaign for blending 20 percent ethanol in petrol.
He said that India had become the base of organisations like Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure - CDRI, and the International Big Cat Alliance.
Speaking about mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) becoming a public movement, the PM highlighted that the mission was spreading a new consciousness about lifestyle changes to combat climate change.
He said that there was curiosity among the people when the mission was launched last year in Kevadia-Ekta Nagar, Gujarat but a month ago, a campaign was started regarding Mission LiFE where 2 crore people became a part of it in less than 30 days.
Modi talked about the organisation of rallies and quiz competitions in the spirit of ‘Giving Life to My City’.
“Lakhs of colleagues have adopted the mantra of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle in their everyday life,” he said and underlined that the basic principle of Mission LiFE was changing one’s nature to change the world.
“Mission LiFE is equally important for the bright future of the entire humanity, for our future generations,” the PM said. “This consciousness towards climate change is not limited to India only, the global support for the initiative is increasing all over the world.”
He recalled making a request to the world community on the World Environment Day last year where he had asked to share innovative solutions to bring climate-friendly behavioural change in individuals and communities.
Modi expressed happiness that thousands of colleagues including students, researchers, experts from different domains, professionals, NGOs and common citizens from around 70 countries shared their views and solutions that were measurable and scalable.
He also congratulated those who were awarded for their ideas.
The PM said that every step taken towards Mission LiFE would become a strong shield for the environment in the times to come.
He said that a collection of Thought Leadership for LiFE had also been released.
Modi expressed confidence that such efforts would further strengthen the resolve for green growth.