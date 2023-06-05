World Environment Day | India raking up climate justice for poor nations: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that India had been raising the issue of climate justice in front of every country that had carried development at the cost of the world environment.

An official spokesman in a statement issued on Press Information Bureau said that addressing the meeting on World Environment Day via video message, the PM said that the model of development where the thought of developing one’s country and then worrying about the environment had been prevalent for a long time among big and modern countries of the world.

He said that even though such countries achieved the goals of development, it was the environment of the entire world that paid the price.

Modi said that even today, the developing and underdeveloped countries of the world were suffering from the flawed policies of a few developed countries. “For decades, there was no country to stop this attitude of some developed countries,” he said. The PM conveyed his best wishes to every country in the world on World Environment Day.

Underlining the theme of this year’s Environment Day - the campaign to get rid of single-use plastic, he expressed happiness that India had been working continuously in this direction for the past 4 to 5 years. Modi said that India started working on two levels to get rid of single-use plastic in 2018.