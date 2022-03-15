WORLD GLAUCOMA MONTH | ‘Glaucoma responsible for 1 out of every 2 cases of blindness in Kashmir’

Srinagar: In every two blind people in Kashmir, Glaucoma has been the cause, a recent research has revealed. Although Glaucoma is irreversible in most cases, the disease is preventable, experts say.
‘Etiological spectrum of irreversible blindness in Kashmir in North India’ published in Indian Journal of Ophthalmology in October 2021 has drawn the cause graph of blindness, in one or two eyes.
The study had enrolled 248 patients whose demography, nature of eye disorder, health records and complete eye examinations were carried out.
It was found that in people with bilateral blindness (both eyes), Glaucoma was the cause in over 45 percent.
“Public health plans aimed at encouraging good health education of patients should be developed in this region. Moreover, patients should be screened effectively for glaucoma and diabetes at the level of primary health care facilities,” the research recommends.
Another hospital based study carried out in Kashmir found that 4 per cent of patients seeking Ophthalmic care had glaucoma, and the disease was rapidly progressing in 40 per cent of these patients.
Dr Snober Yousuf, a Consultant at the Department of Ophthalmology at SMHS Hospital said Glaucoma is often called “sneak thief of sight” as the patients do not notice any symptom until the disease has become severe and irreversible.
She said people over the age of 40 years, especially senior citizens should get annually screened for glaucoma, family history of glaucoma, diabetics, eye injury , and steroid medications. Dr Yousuf said Intraocular pressure (IOP) is an important aspect both for diagnosis and management of glaucoma.
“Optic disc evaluation is the cornerstone of glaucoma diagnosis while it is equally important to create awareness about the health issue,” she said, adding that timely detection could help in managing the problem better.
Glaucoma is the name given to a number of eye disorders affecting the Optic Nerve. One of the main causes of damage to Optic Nerve is high blood pressure (hypertension), which in turn causes blindness.
Hypertension has been on rise in J&K and across the Globe. The disease is a major cause of blindness in elderly and is totally irreversible. However, it is possible to prevent the disease and damage to eyes in spite of having high blood pressure.
A study carried out in India concluded that 93 percent of people were unaware of the disease at the time of diagnosis. Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities among the public is the need of the hour.