WORLD GLAUCOMA MONTH | ‘Glaucoma responsible for 1 out of every 2 cases of blindness in Kashmir’

Srinagar: In every two blind people in Kashmir, Glaucoma has been the cause, a recent research has revealed. Although Glaucoma is irreversible in most cases, the disease is preventable, experts say.

‘Etiological spectrum of irreversible blindness in Kashmir in North India’ published in Indian Journal of Ophthalmology in October 2021 has drawn the cause graph of blindness, in one or two eyes.

The study had enrolled 248 patients whose demography, nature of eye disorder, health records and complete eye examinations were carried out.

It was found that in people with bilateral blindness (both eyes), Glaucoma was the cause in over 45 percent.