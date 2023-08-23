World hails India's spectacular moon landing feat

Washington: The European Space Agency (ESA) on Wednesday congratulated India on the spectacular feat of landing Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the moon, often called the 'dark side', as the event garnered global coverage by every news network in the world.

The world hailed India as it became only the fourth country to land a spacecraft on moon after the US, Russia and China, and the first to land on the South Pole.

The ESA wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Congratulations ISRO & team”, an hour after confirming the soft landing on the moon and the pictures relayed by Chandrayan-3 from approach to descent.

X was filled with comments from joyous Indians and private scientific institutions associated with the space industry in the US. Four million Indians in the US woke up to the joyous news and feat achieved by only three mighty nations of the world before it.

USA Today, which claims to be number one in circulation in the US, reported the event thus: "Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon Wednesday, etching India into history as the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the lunar surface."