WORLD HEART DAY| Rising heart attacks among young in Kashmir worry doctors

Dr Irfan Ahmed, cardiologist at the medical college, said heart attacks in summers used to drop by “less than half of winters”. “This is worrisome. We need to talk about this,” he said.

Dr Bhat feels that 2021 has brought about changes that may be contributing to cardiac stress. “A number of people have lost employment and incomes due to the pandemic. That definitely has lead to unprecedented stress especially among youth,” he said.

While drawing attention to the rising number of young people suffering cardiac events, those in their late thirties and forties, he said, the numbers were also high if the attendance at mental health clinics at GMC Srinagar was taken into account. “Overall, in the past decade, the changes to lifestyle have lead to a spike in lifestyle diseases, heart being one of the most affected organs,” he said.

Dr Hafiz said that lack of exercise and stress due to a number of psychosocial contributors was something that could be addressed and the numbers could be changed. While expressing concern over the lackadaisical attitude towards hypertension in young people, he said, “They would not take a pill for hypertension and that pill that could save their life they know,” he said. The rising menace of substance abuse was also contributing to sudden deaths, he said, but warned that these could not be termed as heart attacks.