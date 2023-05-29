World praising J&K post G20 summit: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the much awaited Jambu Zoo’s inauguration occurred at a rare moment when the entire world was applauding J&K’s saga of development after successful culmination of G20 summit (in Srinagar).

“In successful culmination of the G20 summit, the whole world saw that brimming with confidence, J&K, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was marching at an unstoppable pace to scale new heights of progress and glory,” he said.

The LG was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Jambu Zoo at Nagrota on Monday morning.

“J&K is on the cusp of its development trajectory. Successful culmination of the G20 Summit has made 1.30 crore J&K citizens proud. I say it with full conviction, J&K citizens want to touch the pinnacle of development. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister after such a long time, we have broken fresh grounds to enable faster growth. We are now at a stage where we need to accelerate this growth, make it more inclusive and convert J&K’s potential into reality,” he said.

“With successful conduct of the G20 Summit, J&K has entered a new era of opportunities. It is a rare moment and the world is applauding J&K’s saga of development. We must work together to keep pace with the rest of the states and contribute to the significant task of Viksit Bharat 2047,” the LG said.