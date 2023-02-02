WORLD WETLANDS DAY | Wetlands in Kashmir on verge of extinction

Ecologically important wetlands in the Jhelum floodplains like Hokersar, Bemina wetland, Narakara wetland, Batamaloo numbal, Rakh-e-arth, Anchar lake and Gilsar have been degraded due to rapid encroachment and urbanisation.

The total area of the major wetlands in the Jhelum basin with an area greater than 25 ha has decreased from 288.96 sq km in 1972 to 266.45 sq km at present.

It has been observed that in and around Srinagar city only, 20 wetlands have been lost to urban colonies during the last five decades, particularly in the South of Srinagar.

As per a report of the Government of India, J&K has lost 2372 kanals of wetlands in the last over a decade. Over 120 hectares (2372 kanal) of wetland were lost in J&K between 2006-07 and 2017-18, according to a report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), a Department of the GoI concerned with coverage and quality of statistics.

The major factors for deteriorating condition of wetlands are excessive habitat destruction, pollution and heavy human interference—affecting flora and fauna besides habitat of migratory birds.

Despite being a Ramsar site, a wetland site designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, no tangible measure has been taken to restore Wular and its associated wetlands which comprise an important habitat for migratory water birds within Central Asian Flyway.

Considered to be Asia's largest freshwater lake, Wular lake in north Kashmir is fast losing its grandeur to extensive pollution, siltation and encroachments. Belying tall claims of the government of launching an ambitious project to salvage Wular, it has been extensively encroached upon by massive plantation of trees and unbridled extension of agricultural fields.

Hygam, also a Ramsar Site, has also been extensively encroached upon and converted into land for paddy cultivation over the last two decades.