‘World’s largest Cedar tree’ found in Bhaderwah Forest Division

Bhaderwah: Officials of the Bhaderwah Forest Division claimed to have found the “world's largest and perhaps the oldest Cedar tree” having a 54-feet trunk and 35-feet breast diameter in the Chanti Bala area of Bhalessa in the Doda district and are projecting it to be declared as a “heritage site”.
The mammoth tree, which also has religious significance for Nag devotees and has been worshiped for centuries by the locals, has been projected by the Forest Department to be declared a heritage site.
Believed to be centuries old, the mammoth tree, located on the eastern hill of Gandoh tehsil's Chanti-Bala Panchayat is 124 km from Doda town.
Surrounded by a thick coniferous forest, the visibly different tree because of its gigantic size, also holds religious significance for the locals as the Nag followers believe it to be pious and offer prayers there.
Sarpanch Chanti Bala Sansar Chand said, "The tree is being worshiped for 12 generations. Our forefathers told us that when someone tried to cut the branches of the tree, blood, and milk-like fluid started oozing out of it and that since then no one dared to harm the tree.”
"We are fortunate that here is a tree that we call 'Jagre wala gunn', which is going to give us an identity in this far-off area. Hopefully, soon we will start receiving visitors also that only can turn our fortunes," Chand said.
DFO Bhaderwah Chander Shekhar, who also holds the charge of Deputy Director Forest Protection Force, Doda, said, "The Cedar tree located by the field staff of Bhaderwah Forest Division has a trunk diameter of 54 feet and 35 feet breast size, which is the scientific way of measuring the size of a tree. As per our research and the data we have collected, this is the largest tree of this species (Cedrus deodara) in the world and seems to be the oldest one as well."
He said that the department would refer this to the Forest Survey of India (FSI) to calculate its exact age.
“Meanwhile, we have adopted the procedure with which this will be declared as a heritage site for its unique size," Shekhar said. “Once the tree is declared heritage, people from all over the world will start visiting here to see this it as it gives a nostalgic feeling to see a mammoth size of a tree."
Meanwhile, residents of the panchayat and adjoining areas led by Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) members of all three tiers including Sarpanch, Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman Abbas Rather, and District Development Council (DDC) member Changa Nadeem Sharief Niaz have demanded that the government should officially declare the tree as the largest in the world and the area be brought under the tourism map.
Niaz sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for the beautification and lighting of the site around the tree so that visitors enjoy the beauty of the mammoth Cedar tree.
"This tree is of course an asset for us to attract tourists in the area, which otherwise is one of the most backward areas in J&K. We as public representatives will try our best to showcase the glory of this unique asset of nature to the outer world. We hope the government, especially the Forest Department will do the needful at the earliest," he said.