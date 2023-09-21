‘World’s largest Cedar tree’ found in Bhaderwah Forest Division

Bhaderwah: Officials of the Bhaderwah Forest Division claimed to have found the “world's largest and perhaps the oldest Cedar tree” having a 54-feet trunk and 35-feet breast diameter in the Chanti Bala area of Bhalessa in the Doda district and are projecting it to be declared as a “heritage site”.

The mammoth tree, which also has religious significance for Nag devotees and has been worshiped for centuries by the locals, has been projected by the Forest Department to be declared a heritage site.

Believed to be centuries old, the mammoth tree, located on the eastern hill of Gandoh tehsil's Chanti-Bala Panchayat is 124 km from Doda town.

Surrounded by a thick coniferous forest, the visibly different tree because of its gigantic size, also holds religious significance for the locals as the Nag followers believe it to be pious and offer prayers there.