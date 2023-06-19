World’s second Fossil Park in Khanmoh fails to come to life

Srinagar: Despite the passage of several years since its inception, the Fossil Park at Khanmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar is yet to materialise.
After China, this was supposed to be the first rich Triassic Park with decades-old formations.
USA’s The Penn Dixie-Natural History Society had agreed to the Kashmir-based Environment Policy Group (ECG) to develop the park further.
The massive bio-extinction, which was believed to have occurred 252 million years back in the geological times of Permian Triassic Era, is fully stored in a great rock system at Guryul Ravine in Khanmoh.
Some year’s back, the government had allocated Rs 1 crore to the Tourism Department for the park's fencing and development.
Tenders were also floated to initiate the development of this first-ever fossil park in Khonmoh.
Faiz Ahmad Bakshi, the Convener of EPG told Greater Kashmir that the process was initially started to protect, develop, and preserve the fossil park, but it has faced interruptions.
“We are once again meeting with the government regarding the development of the fossil park," he said.
Penn Dixie, renowned for being the world's top Fossil Park located in Hamburg, New York, has agreed to provide assistance in establishing a fossil park in Kashmir. The Penn Dixie Board of Directors has recognised the ‘Kashmir Triassic Fossil Park’ as one of the world's geological treasures.
Bakshi emphasised the historical significance of the Triassic formations in Khanmoh stating that they would soon be showcased in a park.
The EPG members, with Abdul Majid Bhat, made a presentation to the Penn Dixie Board and worked tirelessly towards this goal.
The presentation highlighted the geological treasure of the Fossil Park at Guryul Ravines, Khonmoh.
Bakshi said that the EPG had dedicated several years to this project, building upon decades of research conducted on the fossils since 1882.
Geologists from various countries including the UK, USA, Ireland, Japan, Scotland, and China had visited this area for research studies.
The rocks at Khanmoh preserves a diverse range of fossils, including plant fossils like Gangmopteris and Glossopteris leaves, as well as Foraminifera, Byzones, Brachiopodes, Conodonts, Bivalve, Ammonoids, Pelecypod, and Claria.
Notably, the layers of the rocks at Khanmoh also contain evidence of the first-ever recorded tsunami.
Once fully developed, the site is expected to significantly boost tourism and provide invaluable resources for students, scientists, and researchers worldwide.