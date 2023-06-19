World’s second Fossil Park in Khanmoh fails to come to life

Srinagar: Despite the passage of several years since its inception, the Fossil Park at Khanmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar is yet to materialise.

After China, this was supposed to be the first rich Triassic Park with decades-old formations.

USA’s The Penn Dixie-Natural History Society had agreed to the Kashmir-based Environment Policy Group (ECG) to develop the park further.

The massive bio-extinction, which was believed to have occurred 252 million years back in the geological times of Permian Triassic Era, is fully stored in a great rock system at Guryul Ravine in Khanmoh.

Some year’s back, the government had allocated Rs 1 crore to the Tourism Department for the park's fencing and development.

Tenders were also floated to initiate the development of this first-ever fossil park in Khonmoh.