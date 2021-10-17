Worried about Biharis getting killed in J&K, Nitish dials LG Manoj Sinha

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday called up Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and expressed concern over the recent killings of people from the eastern state in terrorist strikes.

Kumar spoke to Sinha over telephone upon learning about the death of Raja Rishidev and Yogendra Rishidev in Anantnag, which came a day after Arvind Kumar Sah was gunned down in Srinagar.

The CM has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of all the three deceased, and issued instructions to the departments of labour and social welfare to ensure that benefits under relevant schemes reach the bereaved families.