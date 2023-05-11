Y20 CONSULTATION CONFERENCE AT KU | Govt committed to sustainable development, lead action against climate change: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday reiterated the J&K government’s commitment to support sustainable development and lead action against climate change.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the Y20 consultation conference on ‘Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life’ at the University of Kashmir (KU), the LG said that massive participation in this Y20 consultation conference signals the encouraging prospect of a new energy in a global partnership on environment, development, and our collective effort to ensure equity, global prosperity, and better quality of life for all.

Welcoming the national and international delegates, the LG said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear to the global family that climate change cannot be fought from conference tables alone. It has to be fought from the dinner tables in every home.”

He said that PM Modi had called upon the global community to transform the effort of tackling climate challenge into a mass movement and promote an environmentally conscious lifestyle.

“I firmly believe under the leadership of PM Modi, India will guide the world in building a sustainable society that will both be an economic powerhouse and a major contributor in restoring the delicate balance of nature," the LG said.