Y20 Consultation on Peace Building, Reconciliation in JU | Youth main stakeholders in new J&K: LG Sinha

“Youth is the most significant time to create civilised and cooperative world order with a spirit of oneness and they will offer new hope, innovative solutions to tackle the challenges to peace and sharpen social consciousness,” he said.

“I see youth bringing about reconciliation and shaping a new world for the good of citizens. Individual as well as society’s aspiration can be fulfilled only in conditions of peace and the young generation is eager to create a peaceful and prosperous present and future for the entire humanity,” LG Sinha observed.

“It is the responsibility of the youth to use their collective strength for development and upliftment of humanity. With common values, aspirations and commitment of selfless service, the youth will expand the horizons of peace, prosperity, friendship, cooperation and progress,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that the discussions during the Y20 consultation meet should draw an outline of future plans, with the spirit of ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’ which meant that everyone should be happy and prosperous.

Speaking on India’s contribution in peace-building and peacekeeping, the Lieutenant Governor said, “India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will lead the world to effectively address broader aspects of security challenges that also include social, political, economic and environmental with the spirit of One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

“India is one of the world’s largest contributors to United Nations Peacekeeping Operations. Since 1950, Indian soldiers have participated in 49 peacekeeping missions in different countries and even today more than 8,000 troops are serving in 10 United Nations missions. It is the testimony to our commitment to global peace and human welfare,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also observed that the Knowledge economy would play an important role in the future and success of start-ups and Unicorns were giving fresh impetus to India’s growth. “Your every step will determine the destiny of our nation,” he said, while exhorting the youth to act responsibly in their every pursuit.

Like in the past, the whole world was looking up to India for solutions to its problems like COVID, climate change and conflicts and this delineated the significance of its (India’s) G20 presidency, LG Sinha said.

Eminent author and keynote speaker Ashwin Sanghi said that his idea of “peace building” was based on a five-point framework - inspired by “Panchbhoota” or the five elements i.e., air, water, earth, fire and space.

Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu and Ajay Kashyap, Convener Y20 Secretariat gave a brief background of the Y20 consultation meet.

Prof Rai stated that Youth20 (Y-20) Engagement Group was organizing discussions pan-India, to consult the youth of the nation on ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action. “Y20 will provide a platform for youth to express their perspectives and ideas on G20 priorities. The University of Jammu takes pride in being recognized as one of the 15 academic partners across India hosting the consultation on the theme of ‘Peace-Building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an era of No War,’” Prof Rai said.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir had always been the centre of knowledge. “Various schemes have been launched to empower the youth like Mission Youth, which focuses on livelihood generation, skill development, recreational and social engagement, education counselling; Himayat Mission, Tejasvi Scheme for women besides others.

Ajay Kashyap detailed the significance of India’s contribution as a soft power and stressed the need to exploit it to bring a positive change in the world order for the betterment of mankind.

Delegates from various countries and universities of India, and youth representatives attended the Y20 Consultation meet.

Seventeen youth delegates from G20 countries like Indonesia, South Africa, Russia and Republic of Korea, and other international countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Iran, Madagascar, Afghanistan, Malawi participated in the two-day Y20 Consultation at University of Jammu in Jammu.

Twenty-five national delegates from different universities across India also participated in the Y20 Consultation.

Manu Khajuria Singh (author and activist, UK; founder of ‘Voice of Dogras’); Dr Anand Ranganathan (columnist, author and scientist, New Delhi); M K Sinha IPS, ADGP, JK Police; Vaibhav Singh (geopolitical expert and founder of Defensive Offence); Sunanda Vashisht (author and commentator, USA); Zahack Tanvir (Director, Founder and Editor of Milli Chronicle Media England); Tushar Gupta (senior-Sub Editor at Swarajya); Arun Prabhat (president, BJYM, J&K), Sahana Singh (author, editor and columnist, USA); Bneat Singh (Startup & Financial Expert, UK); Rohit Pathania (policy analyst and History enthusiast), Aparajita Acharya (author, daughter of Kargil war hero) and Jasvir Singh (district councillor, Panchari Moungri District Development Council, Udhampur) participated in various sessions.