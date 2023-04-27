Y20 summit’s inaugural session commences in Leh

Ganderbal: The inaugural session of Y20 India pre-summit as a part of G20 Summit India commenced at Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra, Leh in Ladakh on Thursday. Lieutenant Governor Ladakh Brigadier B D Mishra, Chairman and CEC LAHDC, Leh Tashi Gyalson, Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Secretaries from the Ministries of Youth Affairs and Sports and External Affairs, Executive Councilors and Councillors of LAHDC, Leh, administrative officers of Ladakh and a large number of delegates from different G20 countries participated in the inaugural session at Leh.
Welcoming the Y20 pre-summit delegates, CEC LAHDC, Leh, Tashi Gyalson expressed happiness for the opportunity to host the Y20 summit and said that the essence of G20 India lies in promoting global harmony by integrating universal strength to encourage oneness and mutual cooperation.
LG Ladakh, Brig Mishra welcomed all the Y20 delegates.
He said every delegate was the future leader of the country due to his or her potential.
He emphasised the significance of hosting the summit at an altitude of over 11,000 feet above the sea level in Leh and that the visit had not only facilitated cultural exchange but also made a positive impact on every Indian, across social, economic, emotional and ceremonial domains.
He shared a presentation showcasing Ladakh's unique culture, rare natural resources and spoke of various government and citizen collaborative initiatives that are helping Ladakh move closer to a sustainable society in harmony with its distinctive culture and heritage.
Speaking at the inaugural event, MP Ladakh Namgyal spoke of the rich cultural history of Ladakh and endeavours towards achieving sustainable development.
Secretary Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Meeta Rajivlochan, delivered the welcome address at the inaugural session of Y20 India pre-summit.