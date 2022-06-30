Yatra continues to symbolise communal harmony

Baltal: Over the years Kashmiri people are known for hospitality and brotherhood and the same is showcased during the decades old annual Amarnath Yatra, particularly at a time when security concerns of pilgrims have become a major talking point in the country.

However, help and assistance to Hindus by local Muslims paint a portrait of communal peace and Kashmir’s old syncretic ethos.

For the local Muslims, who are major service providers, Amarnath yatra means more than doing a business and earning their livelihood.

Risking their lives and braving the difficult trek, rains, hot and humid weather conditions, mud, and what not all along the route up to holy cave, local services provided includes ponywallas and palanquin bearers who manage to provide a safe and comfortable journey to the Amarnath pilgrims.