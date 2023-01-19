Yatra leaves Chowdhary Lal Singh sulking!

Jammu: Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan (DSS) chairman and former minister Chowdhary Lal Singh was in attendance in “Bharat Jodo Yatra” yet as a sulking man and that too for a genuine reason.

He along with his hundreds of supporters had reached the Yatra reception venue, thus adding strength to the crowd, much to the glee of Congress organisers.

Singh still holds a sway in Kathua district However, he was not allowed to share stage with the dignitaries. Reason though publicly was not spelt out yet was not a secret for anyone.

The move of Congress, already facing the flak from its 'friends', mainly Kashmir based mainstream political parties and right activists, for allowing Singh to be part of Yatra, was to save itself from ignominy.