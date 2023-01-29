Yatra not an end, it’s first but small step, bigger steps will follow: Rahul

Srinagar: Stating that the “tremendous response of people “ to his “ Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY)” was beyond his expectations, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said the yatra is going to greatly affect the politics in the country.

Addressing a press conference here he said, “ The yatra has given an alternative vision to the people of the country and that is of unity, love, affection, care, understanding and listening. The other vision of BJP and RSS is that of arrogance hate and suppression. These are not only two visions but two ways of life also. The people of the country have both the visions before them now.”

He said the yatra is not an end.” It is the first step but a small one. More bigger steps will follow,” the Congress leader said.