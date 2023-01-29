Yatra not an end, it’s first but small step, bigger steps will follow: Rahul

Srinagar: Stating that the “tremendous response of people “ to his “ Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY)” was beyond his expectations, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said the yatra is going to greatly affect the politics in the country.
Addressing a press conference here he said, “ The yatra has given an alternative vision to the people of the country and that is of unity, love, affection, care, understanding and listening. The other vision of BJP and RSS is that of arrogance hate and suppression. These are not only two visions but two ways of life also. The people of the country have both the visions before them now.”
He said the yatra is not an end.” It is the first step but a small one. More bigger steps will follow,” the Congress leader said.
He stated that as the Yatra began nobody was expecting such a great response from the people. “We met lakhs of people. The strength and resilience of people of India could be directly seen during yatra. I learnt a lot and understood a lot during the yatra. We started the yatra with the objective to unite the people and the country. The yatra was against the atmosphere of hate and violence being spread. The response of people from Kanyakumari to Kashmir was tremendous. I am thankful to people.”
He said various issues like unemployment and dearness were raised. “Even the voice of under pressure sections including unemployment people, farmers and small business was heard. “ Personally it was the most rich and beautiful experience of my life. It did not remain a yatra of me or Congress. Common people walked with us and we participated. It was the yatra of India and yatra of people of India,” Rahul said.
The Congress leader said people in Jammu and Kashmir are unhappy with whatever is happening. “I came here with an open heart and open arms to help people in whatever way I can. I experienced a powerful feeling of homecoming during my journey through Jammu and Kashmir. A strange idea came to my mind. My family came from Jammu and Kashmir and moved to Allahabad and now I was doing a reverse journey. It was a powerful feeling of homecoming," he said.
He said that he was humbled by the love and affection he received here. “There are problems of unemployment and dearness here. Besides there are other local issues as well,” he said.
Rahul Gandhi demanded immediate restoration of statehood and democratic process. He said these are the basic and immediate requirements.” Other local issues can be dealt with when there is a legislative assembly,” he said. He avoided directly replying to questions on article 370 saying “ Congress working Committee has already taken a stand on the issue.”
He said the situation in J&K has not improved as is being said by the government. “ If the situation had improved then why bomb blasts and targeted killings are still taking place here,”he asked.
Rahul denied that opposition in the country is fragmented . He said despite differences the opposition parties will stand united against the ideology of RSS and BJP. “ Let me tell you that opposition unity comes through dialogue, conversation and vision,” he said.
The Congress leader urged the central leadership to deal firmly with China.