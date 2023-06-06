Yatri Niwas to accommodate 30,000 Amarnath yatris yearly: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Jammu: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri Tuesday said that the Yatri Niwas in Jammu would accommodate 30,000 Amarnath yatris every year while and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the new facility would ease the lives of the yatris.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking at the commencement of construction work for Yatri Niwas and Disaster Management Center, Union Minister Puri said that the Yatri Niwas would help in providing accommodation to 30,000 Amarnath yatris every year and would be particularly helpful for yatris from weaker sections.

He said that it would help in traffic management and ensure a seamless experience.

On the occasion, Union Minister Puri and LG Sinha performed Puja at the venue where the facility would be developed at Majeen Jammu under the CSR initiative of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) at a cost of Rs 51 crore.

The LG congratulated the Amarnath yatris, officials of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), all stakeholders and organisations associated with Amarnath Yatra and the people of Jammu region for the commencement of the construction work of the Yatri Niwas.