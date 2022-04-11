Years on, Govt fails in litmus test to restore glory of Brari Nambal

Srinagar: Failure of the government to restore glory of Brari Nambal, a water body in the heart of the summer capital is severely affecting its fragile ecosystem.

Brari Nambal is considered to be ecologically important as it helps to regulate hydrology of Dal Lake by releasing its surplus waters into river Jhelum via a conduit at Fateh Kadal area. Before the 1970s, Brari Nambal had two outlets, one on the west side and the other on the north from Nallah Mar.

During the 1970s, Nallah Mar was earth-filled and converted into a road—severely affecting the water body’s hydrology through loss of flushing capacity.