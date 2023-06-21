Yoga is India's gift to the world: President Murmu

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day, President Droupadi Murmu Wednesday said that yoga was India's gift to the world.

She also performed yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here.

"Yoga is one of our civilisation's great accomplishments and India's great gift to the rest of the world. Yoga brings together the body and the mind and it is a holistic approach to life. Yoga helps us all to be in a better position to meet the increasing challenges around us," President Murmu said.

Urging everyone to perform yoga, she said, "On this day, I urge everyone to adopt yoga in their daily lives and experience its transformative power."