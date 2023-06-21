Yoga is our invaluable heritage: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Minister Amit Shah Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of International Yoga Day, and said yoga was an invaluable heritage given by India to the world.
He also mentioned yoga as a medium to concentrate the body, mind, and soul, and said practicing yoga makes both mind and body healthy.
“Best wishes to everyone on ‘International Yoga Day’. Yoga is the medium to concentrate the body, mind and soul, which not only makes the body healthy but also the brain,” Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.
Shah said that with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga had become a lifestyle of people all over the world.
“This is an invaluable heritage given by India to the world, which Narendra Modi ji has worked to take to the whole world. With the efforts of Modi ji, today ‘yoga’ has become a lifestyle of people all over the world,” Shah tweeted.
Shah hailed PM Modi for promoting yoga on a global platform after the special yoga session led by him on the lawns of the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday entered the Guinness Book of World Records for drawing the people of most nationalities performing yoga together.
“The feat achieved in the presence of PM Modi is a perfect ode to Yoga and the spirit of India’s inclusivity,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi led a special yoga session on the lawns of the UN headquarters to mark the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga.
“In a remarkable achievement, Yoga enthusiasts from different parts of the world created a Guinness World Record at UN Headquarters today for the highest number of nationalities practising Yoga together. The feat achieved in the presence of PM @narendramodiJi is a perfect ode to Yoga and the spirit of India’s inclusively. #InternationalDayOfYoga,” Shah tweeted.
As per Shah, PM Modi not just promoted yoga on a global platform but reclaimed India’s glory by gifting a new worldview of unity.
“A landmark day for India. The world witnessed the power of India’s culture as PM @narendramodiJi practised Yoga at the UN HQs on #InternationalDayofYoga today. Modi Ji not just promoted Yoga on a global platform but reclaimed India’s glory by gifting a new worldview of unity,” Shah said in another tweet.
“Today, there was a Guinness World Records title attempt for most nationalities in a Yoga lesson. The mark to be was 140 nationalities. Today, in New York, at the UN, they had 135. It is a new Guinness world records title...,” Michael Empric, official adjudicator, Guinness World Records, said.