Yoga is our invaluable heritage: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Minister Amit Shah Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of International Yoga Day, and said yoga was an invaluable heritage given by India to the world.

He also mentioned yoga as a medium to concentrate the body, mind, and soul, and said practicing yoga makes both mind and body healthy.

“Best wishes to everyone on ‘International Yoga Day’. Yoga is the medium to concentrate the body, mind and soul, which not only makes the body healthy but also the brain,” Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Shah said that with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga had become a lifestyle of people all over the world.

“This is an invaluable heritage given by India to the world, which Narendra Modi ji has worked to take to the whole world. With the efforts of Modi ji, today ‘yoga’ has become a lifestyle of people all over the world,” Shah tweeted.