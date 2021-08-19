YOUM-E-ASHURA OBSERVED

Pertinently, Police used force and detained scores of mourners after they defied restrictions and made repeated attempts to take out Alam Sharif procession on 8th of Muharram on Tuesday on its traditional Gurubazar-Dalgate route.

The traditional Ashura procession used to commence from Abi Guzar near Lal Chowk and pass through the areas of Basantbagh, Haba Kadal, Nala Mar and culminate in the evening at Zadibal in old Srinagar before it was banned in 1990 on the grounds that the mourning procession posed threat to law and order.

Reports said that thousands of Azadars participated in Alam and Zuljanah procession in downtown Srinagar which passed through Mohalla Syed Afzal, Alamgari Bazar and culminated at Zadibal Imambargah.

The procession was led by Shia leader Molvi Imran Raza Ansari. On the occasion, Molvi Ansari threw light on the life and martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

In Srinagar, police had set-up kiosks on various routes where processions were taken out. Officials said that instructions were passed on to facilitate processions and to ensure no force is used.

Ashura processions were also taken out in Baarji Harwan, Bemina, Gund Khwaja Qasim, Mirgund, Hanjiveera, Balhama, Panear, Tral, Divsar Kulgam, Sofipora Pahalgam, Chattergul, Achabal, Dangerpora, Sonawari and several other places.

In central Kashmir’s Budgam district Ashura processions was taken out from Gazi Manzil to Imambara Yousufabad, Magam, Iskinderpora Beerwah and Sonpah. The biggest procession was taken out from Mirgund to Imambargah Budgam.

In Ganderbal district, Ashura processions were taken out at Bot Kullan and Dub. Reports said that thousands of mourners were part of an Ashura procession taken out on Thursday from Peer Mitha Jammu amid tight security arrangements. The procession commenced from Imam Bargah Peermitha under the banner of Anjuman-e-lmamia, Jammu.

Thousands of mourners from across the region mourned the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS). A brief Majlis (congregation) was also held before the start of the procession where scholars delivered lectures narrating the tragedy of Karbala.

After passing through the traditional route, the procession culminated at Karbala complex Wazarat road. Similar procession was also taken out from New Plots Jammu by Anjuman-e-Haidery that culminated and merged with the main procession at Imam Bargah Sofi Shah Peermitha.