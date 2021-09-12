Youth are focal point of our development agenda: LG Sinha

The Lt Governor, according to an official handout, said that there is no better source of growth for a country than the power of youth. “With the help of technology and benefits of globalization, the young population is the true maker of an advance and equal society,” he added.

“Youth, he said, “has great powers and it has to be exercised with responsibility, values, morality, and ethics for further progression of humanity.”

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K is moving ahead on the path of progress and development keeping in mind the expectations and aspirations of the youth, he said, adding that “our achievement in different fields is a sign of progress made in empowering youth.”

The LG observed that youth are the focal point of UT government’s developmental agenda and several reformative measures are being undertaken by the administration to address the concerning issues of the youth and tapping their full potential for developing a peaceful and progressive Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor observed that during the course of his regular interactions with the youth in the last 13 months, he has noted that the youth of J&K have five important priorities today- first, they should get jobs according to their qualifications; secondly, they should get ample opportunities and handholding to become entrepreneurs; third, access to modern education in consonance with market requirements and dynamically changing skill sets; fourth, implementation of good governance practices and elimination of corruption completely from the system and their fifth priority is to have the opportunity to lead a healthy, peaceful, and secure life.

The Lt Governor assured that continuous efforts are being made across different sectors to streamline the system and provide a conducive ecosystem for proper channelization of youth energies by creating a host of opportunities in the field of education, employment, healthcare, and security.