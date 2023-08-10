Youth brand ambassadors of new J&K: LG

Pune: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the youth were the brand ambassadors of the new Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacted with the J&K youth studying in Pune at an event organised by ‘Sarhad’ Civil Society group, the LG said, “J&K is transforming and is on the move. Our youth living and studying across the world are brand ambassadors of new J&K. Today our youth are realising their true potential and contributing to nation-building.”

He shared the transformational journey of Jammu and Kashmir over the past few years and highlighted the role of the young generation in the social and economic progress of J&K.

The LG underlined the importance of developing scientific temper, critical thinking, creativity, and nurturing the unique personality among the youth for their all-round development.

He appreciated the efforts of ‘Sarhad’ for working in collaboration with the Bandipora district administration to transform Aragam village into a book village, and for their other initiatives like Valley of Knowledge, Health Village, and Literary Floating Festival on Wular Lake.

The LG said that ‘Pune for Kashmir’, a socio-cultural-educational exchange programme by Sarhad, was bringing the people of the two regions closer and reflects the true spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.