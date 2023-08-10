Youth brand ambassadors of new J&K: LG

Pune: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the youth were the brand ambassadors of the new Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacted with the J&K youth studying in Pune at an event organised by ‘Sarhad’ Civil Society group, the LG said, “J&K is transforming and is on the move. Our youth living and studying across the world are brand ambassadors of new J&K. Today our youth are realising their true potential and contributing to nation-building.”
He shared the transformational journey of Jammu and Kashmir over the past few years and highlighted the role of the young generation in the social and economic progress of J&K.
The LG underlined the importance of developing scientific temper, critical thinking, creativity, and nurturing the unique personality among the youth for their all-round development.
He appreciated the efforts of ‘Sarhad’ for working in collaboration with the Bandipora district administration to transform Aragam village into a book village, and for their other initiatives like Valley of Knowledge, Health Village, and Literary Floating Festival on Wular Lake.
The LG said that ‘Pune for Kashmir’, a socio-cultural-educational exchange programme by Sarhad, was bringing the people of the two regions closer and reflects the true spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.
He invited the youth from Pune to visit J&K and experience its transformation.
The LG released a book ‘Lalla’ on Yogini Lalleshwari authored by Aruna Dhere.
He congratulated the author for the excellent work and wished her success in future endeavours.
National General Secretary of BJP, Vinod Tawde and founder of Sarhad Sanjay Nahar were also present on the occasion.