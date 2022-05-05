Youth Clubs playing vital role in J&K's development journey: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday termed the “Youth Clubs” as vital support in J&K's development journey, enabling youngsters in self-discovery and self-development.

“Youth Clubs provide an opportunity for the young generation to contribute to society and achieve self-growth,” the Lt Governor said.

“Young people are our greatest hope and through Youth Clubs, they are not only generating awareness about various employment and self-employment schemes of the government but also uniting young men and women of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir to pursue their dreams. As energetic and vibrant partners of Panchayats and district administration, these clubs are ensuring governance effectively reaches to the grass root,” the Lt Governor observed.