Youth injured in Anantnag terror attack

Srinagar: A youth was injured after terrorists fired at him in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.
He has been shifted to a hospital and a search operation in the area is underway.
Police in a post on X said that terrorists fired at a youth identified as Sahil Bashir of Wanihama.
He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police said that soon after the incident, the entire area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.
“#Terrorists fired at Sahil Bashir Dar, son of Bashir Ahmad Dar of Wanihama in #Anantnag district. The injured person is being shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.