Youth injured in Baramulla firing incident

Srinagar: A youth was injured when a soldier fired on him during a scuffle at Azad Gunj area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

Police said investigation into the matter has been taken up to ascertain the cause of incident.

The injured has been identified as Mohsin Soleh and the incident took place at Azad Gunj in Baramulla town.

Reports said that the soldier deployed in Azad Gunj opened fire and Mohsin received bullets in his legs. He was removed to hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

The incident sparked outrage in the area and officials assured the people of proper investigation into the incident.

There were conflicting reports about the incident. However, police said that investigation has been set into motion to ascertain the circumstances leading to firing incident.

One of the reports said that the incident took place after an argument between the soldier and the youth. However, there was no confirmation of this version by officials.