Youth injured in Baramulla firing incident

Srinagar: A youth was injured when a soldier fired on him during a scuffle at Azad Gunj area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.
Police said investigation into the matter has been taken up to ascertain the cause of incident.
The injured has been identified as Mohsin Soleh and the incident took place at Azad Gunj in Baramulla town.
Reports said that the soldier deployed in Azad Gunj opened fire and Mohsin received bullets in his legs. He was removed to hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.
The incident sparked outrage in the area and officials assured the people of proper investigation into the incident.
There were conflicting reports about the incident. However, police said that investigation has been set into motion to ascertain the circumstances leading to firing incident.
One of the reports said that the incident took place after an argument between the soldier and the youth. However, there was no confirmation of this version by officials.
Around two months back, the soldier and the injured person, Mohsin, a resident of Iqbal colony Baramulla, had a heated argument which had resulted in the exchange of blows between them, locals said.
As per locals the same soldier was today again posted
at Azad Gunj Baramulla. “The soldier after spotting Mohsin at Azad Gunj Sumo Stand on Wednesday, called him and the duo had some argument again. The infuriated soldier fired two shots in his legs leaving him injured. He was later shifted to GMC Baramulla where his condition is stated to be out of danger.”
The incident evoked strong resentment in the area. Scores of youth assembled in the area and raised slogans against the incident. The shopkeepers in the Azad Gunj market closed their shops in protest against the incident.
The family members of the injured claim that there was no argument between the soldier and the injured on Wednesday. “The soldier after spotting him in the market fired at him with the intention to kill him,” a family member of the injured youth alleged.
Nighat Mir, Municipal Council member hailing from the old town Baramulla while accusing the forces of deliberately creating fear in the area said that such incidents are not acceptable.
“It has been routine here at Azad Gunj Baramulla that security forces after 6 pm resort to frisking and searching of every passersby. With the result the normal life is affected here. The security forces need to develop public friendly relation so that peace is not disturbed,” she said.
“We can’t say anything about incident as investigations have been taken up,” a senior police officer from Baramulla said, adding that things are normal in the area.
Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sujit Kumar also said that district Police Baramulla has started investigations into firing incident.
Meanwhile, Army on Wednesday termed the Baramulla firing incident as “weapon snatching bid”.
“Mousin Manzoor Shallay, son of Manzoor Ahmed Shallay, 24 years, sustained injuries when he tried to snatch the weapon from a soldier on protection duty who was deployed at the market place in Azad Gunj Chowk, Baramulla on 22 September 2021. Individual was shot in the legs to thwart the weapon snatching attempt,” Army said in the statement.
“Mousin Manzoor Shallay has a history of being on the wrong side of the law. He had earlier assaulted a soldier on duty in similar circumstances around two months back. The individual was counselled by the Army on that occasion and was let off on the assurance of the family members,” It added
“The individual also has a past police record, in which a case for stone pelting during 2012 & 2014 had been registered against him. He had earlier gone missing on 21 August 19 and was apprehended on 5 October 19 at Kralahar Naka, Kanispura in a military operation. Subsequently, he was released from custody on 22 June 2020,” Army said.
“Police have registered a case in the present incident and investigation for the same is in progress,” it said.
Meanwhile, a police handout issued in the evening said: “Baramulla Police received information that some gunshots were heard from Azad Gunj Chowk area of Baramulla and a civilian identified as Mohsin Soleh resident of Arampora has been hit and injured.
“Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 211/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Baramulla and investigation was initiated.
“The injured was shifted to hospital with bullet injuries in his legs where his condition is stated to be stable. In this connection, statements of eye witnesses, family and other bystanders acquainted with facts and circumstances are being recorded besides, evidences including CCTV footage etc is also being collected and analyzed.
“Pertinently, later on concerned Army unit also reported about the said incident in concerned police station as an attempt of weapon snatching by the said injured person, who had a history as an OGW.
“The investigation into the matter is going on and the full circumstances leading to the incident from all the possible angles is being ascertained.”