Youth injured in CASO in Budgam

Srinagar: A youth suffered injuries during a Cordon and Search Operation in Budgam district on Tuesday evening, police said. He has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Rather of Charihar, Budgam.

“Terrorists fired upon the security forces on operational duty near village Lassipora, Khag in which one civilian namely Bilal Ahmad Rather R/o Charihar received injury in the leg,” police said in a statement.

“The injured is stable and the area adjacent to the place of incident, Lachmanpora Beerwah is under cordon, and search is going on.”

Police said that credentials of the injured person were also being ascertained.