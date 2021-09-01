Youth missing rumours baseless: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar on Wednesday refuted rumours about missing of 60 youth in Kashmir amid Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

"Some Social Media platforms are running that 60 youth have gone missing from different parts of the Kashmir Valley amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. This is totally #fake news: IGP,” tweets Kashmir Zone Police.

The Kashmir Police chief along GOC 15 Corps, Lt Gen D P Pandey met the parents of the active militants in Kashmir. It was the first time that top police and

Army officers directly interacted with family members of militants in south Kashmir. Speaking with the family members, Lt Gen Pandey said that the forces would work with the youth who shun arms, “address their concerns and help them join the mainstream”.

Earlier, last month Vijay Kumar had said that security forces were alert and would handle all challenges. “We will handle all the challenges in a professional manner and we are totally alert,” he had said when asked about the “threat” of the Taliban in Kashmir.

Sources in police said that security agencies are keeping tight vigil on rumour mongers. “Those who spread rumours will be dealt under law,” a senior police officer said.