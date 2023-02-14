Youth most powerful resource for social transformation: LG

Pransla (Gujarat): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that youth are the most powerful resource for social transformation.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the 'Rashtra Katha Shivir' organised by Swami Dharmabandhuji, Vedic Mission Trust, at Pransla, Gujarat, the LG called upon the young and brilliant minds assembled at the Shivir from all parts of the country to dedicate themselves towards nation-building.

“Competence, competitiveness, and youth will be the three major factors in shaping the future of India in the Amrit Kaal,” he said. “The speed of progress largely depends upon young generation. Youth with their creativity and innovation are the most powerful resource for societal transformation.”

The LG said that education without practical experience had no purpose.