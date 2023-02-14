Youth most powerful resource for social transformation: LG

Pransla (Gujarat): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that youth are the most powerful resource for social transformation.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the 'Rashtra Katha Shivir' organised by Swami Dharmabandhuji, Vedic Mission Trust, at Pransla, Gujarat, the LG called upon the young and brilliant minds assembled at the Shivir from all parts of the country to dedicate themselves towards nation-building.
“Competence, competitiveness, and youth will be the three major factors in shaping the future of India in the Amrit Kaal,” he said. “The speed of progress largely depends upon young generation. Youth with their creativity and innovation are the most powerful resource for societal transformation.”
The LG said that education without practical experience had no purpose.
“We must imbibe the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and make efforts for experiential learning. We need to create an environment in which our youth are encouraged for new discoveries, new inventions,” he said.
The LG underlined the importance of acquiring knowledge through experiences to bring change in the society.
“The process of learning should never end. Lifelong learning converts the vision into mission. Our young population with courage and conviction to create, invent and innovate can achieve unprecedented success in every sector,” he said.
The LG asked the youth to light the lamp of knowledge in the society and to contribute in transforming India into a knowledge economy.
“Young generation must draw inspiration from the life of towering personalities of the country like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and take India forward on the path of peace and prosperity,” he said. “Youth should have the courage to explore the unexplored. Keep learning, innovating and be curious. Strive for excellence not for marks and do not look at any stage of life as success and perfection.”
The LG said that competitiveness was another important factor that needs to be nurtured to enable youth to provide better solutions to basic problems and also contribute to corruption-free, and transparent governance.
“Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every section of society is being provided with equal opportunity and equal access to resources. Youth should be ready to become the active partner in India’s developmental journey,” he said.
Founder of Vedic Mission Trust Swami Dharmabandhu, Lt General Randhir Kumar Mehta, and educationist J S Rajput were also present on the occasion.