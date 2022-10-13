Youth participation in sports expected to double to 35 lakh from last year’s 17 lakh: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday inaugurated the 6th Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship being held in Srinagar.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the event brought together over 150 athletes from different countries.

Addressing the gathering, the LG extended his greetings to the members of the sporting fraternity and jury members and welcomed all the guests to enjoy the hospitality and incredible sights of J&K during the tournament.

“Over the next five days we will celebrate and honour the individual strength and sporting excellence,” he said.

The LG said that the ongoing sporting events across J&K had kindled hopes and it was a sign of a robust sports culture in the society.