Youth shot dead in old Srinagar locality

Srinagar: Unidentified gunmen on Tuesday shot dead a youth in the old city of Srinagar while the police said that preliminary investigation revealed it was case of rivalry.
The slain has been identified as Mehran Ali Pathan, 25, a resident of Safa Kadal area of Srinagar.
Police said that unknown gunmen fired at Mehran with a pistol from a close range in a lane.
They said that Mehran was shifted to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on way. “He had sustained three bullet wounds,” a senior police official told Greater Kashmir.
The official said that investigation had been taken up. “Preliminary investigations reveal it is case of rivalry,” the senior police official said. “It seems a gang war between two groups.” The official said that he was 16 Gujjar gang and was killed following rivalry.
The official said that all the angles of the case are being looked into. “A hunt has been launched to nab the assailants,” the official said.