Youth who want to surrender will be facilitated: Lt Gen Joshi

Mansbal (Ganderbal): Stating that last 32 years of violence has seen dreams of thousands of parents getting destroyed, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command Lt Gen Yogesh Kumar Joshi on Monday said that Indian Army is there to give a second chance to any youth who accepts his mistakes, and wants to surrender and come back to the mainstream.

“The entire administration will facilitate not only their surrender, but also ensure that they are well integrated back into the mainstream,” he said while maintaining that Army observes human rights even during anti-militancy operations.

“In the last 32 years of violence, we have seen the dreams of thousands of parents being destroyed. We are pained to see that,” Lt Gen Joshi told a gathering assembled here to commemorate “23 years of homecoming” of the persons who were prevented from joining militancy.

“The enemies of peace showed false dreams to the innocent children and traded their future. It is regrettable that few people from our own country got involved in this conspiracy,” he said.

He said that Army has built peace in J&K and youth are working with the force to give it new shape. “I can say proudly that the Indian army by giving innumerable sacrifices, has built brick by brick the peace in Jammu and Kashmir and the youth are working shoulder to shoulder with us to give it a new shape,” he said.

“Be it the fight against terror, campaign of development, sports or natural disaster, the way they (youth) have worked shoulder to shoulder with the Army, society and their country, is appreciable.”

The Army commander told the gathering that “we have to work together as we move ahead and we have to stop our youth who have taken the wrong path”.