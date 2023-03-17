Youth, women, society at the heart of Budget 2023-24

Srinagar: The whooping budget of Rs 1,18,500 crore for Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2023-24 has special focus on employment generation, women empowerment and social inclusion.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the total budget estimates for the fiscal is Rs 1,18,500 crore, of which, developmental expenditure was of the order of Rs 41,491 crore.

“The capital component of the budget has increased substantially. The expected revenue receipts are Rs 1,06,061 crore whereas Revenue expenditure is expected to be Rs 77,009 crore, thereby making available revenue surplus for capital expenditure to the tune of Rs 29,052 crore,” the statement quoted the budget document as saying.

Quoting a senior official in the J&K administration, the statement said that the focus of the budget was good governance, strengthening grassroots democracy, promoting sustainable agriculture, facilitating investment and growth, employment generation, accelerated development and inclusive growth, women empowerment, and social inclusion.

"Launch of HIMAYAT 2.0 with renewed focus on employment oriented trades for training and convergence of skill related infrastructure across the departments like Skill Development, Mission Youth, Industries and Commerce, School Education, and Agriculture is also part of the budget,” the senior official said in the statement.