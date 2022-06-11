YouTuber booked for breaching public tranquility

Before his arrest, Wani posted another video in which he said he did not have any intention of hurting the sentiments of people or any religion.

"YouTuber Faisal Wani has been arrested. He had uploaded an incriminating video on YouTube which is against public tranquility and has caused fear and alarm to the public in general. The FIR has been registered under sections 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Safa Kadal police station," police said.

Wani's arrest came after he deleted the viral video and issued an apology in a new video posted on his YouTube channel "Deep pain Fitness".