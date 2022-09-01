Z-Morh Tunnel to be completed by July 2023, ahead of schedule

Sonamarg: The work on the 6.5 km Z-Morh Tunnel, part of a strategic project and a first step towards ensuring round-the-year connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh, is going on at a fast pace and would be completed ahead of the scheduled time in July 2023.

Officials of the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) and APCO Infratech Pvt Ltd, the companies responsible for the tunnel work, said that work on the Z-Morh Tunnel project coming up on the Srinagar-Leh Highway near the Gaganger area said that the tunnel would ensure all-weather connectivity between Kashmir with the famous tourist destination, Sonamarg that usually remains closed during winter due to heavy snowfall and avalanches.