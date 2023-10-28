Zero collateral damage in past 5 years: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar: Stating that Jammu and Kashmir was coming out of the dark era of terrorism, outgoing Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that in the last five years, there had been zero collateral damage during anti-terrorism actions and it was a matter of immense happiness.

“We are proud of the fact that in the last five years, there has been zero collateral damage during actions against terrorists. It is a matter of immense happiness,” the DGP said at a function here where the second phase of Operational Capability Augmentation of Police Stations (OCAP) was launched.

Under the second phase, 22 police stations were provided with Peace and Stability Teams (PSTs) consisting of 14 highly trained personnel, a vehicle laced with the latest weapons and gadgets, and a drone unit.

“Law and order incidents have also come down to zero. By the grace of God, there have been zero civilian casualties in police action in the last five years,” Singh said. “We are very proud of it. Jammu and Kashmir is coming out of the dark era of terrorism.”