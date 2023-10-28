Zero collateral damage in past 5 years: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar: Stating that Jammu and Kashmir was coming out of the dark era of terrorism, outgoing Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that in the last five years, there had been zero collateral damage during anti-terrorism actions and it was a matter of immense happiness.
“We are proud of the fact that in the last five years, there has been zero collateral damage during actions against terrorists. It is a matter of immense happiness,” the DGP said at a function here where the second phase of Operational Capability Augmentation of Police Stations (OCAP) was launched.
Under the second phase, 22 police stations were provided with Peace and Stability Teams (PSTs) consisting of 14 highly trained personnel, a vehicle laced with the latest weapons and gadgets, and a drone unit.
“Law and order incidents have also come down to zero. By the grace of God, there have been zero civilian casualties in police action in the last five years,” Singh said. “We are very proud of it. Jammu and Kashmir is coming out of the dark era of terrorism.”
He said that the graph of terrorism had come down and flattened.
“We want to see it come down to zero. To achieve zero terror, a new plan was devised and OCAP of police stations was undertaken,” the DGP said. “Under this, 43 such police stations were identified where terror incidents were taking place more in comparison to other stations. In the first phase, 21 were covered on August 2.”
He said: “I am happy today that for the other 22 police stations, PSTs are being deployed. This year, so far, 30 terror crime incidents have taken place in J&K. If we talk about these 21 stations selected in the first phase of OCAPs, 17 were terror-free, 100 percent terror-free.”
The outgoing J&K Police chief said that there were only four police stations where four terror incidents took place – three in Srinagar and one in Pulwama.
“These four incidents took place in January-February only and so in the last eight months since they have been 100 percent terror-free. So, all 21 have been terror-free for the last eight months,” he said. “In the 22 police stations selected under the second phase, so far, there have been only three incidents which have all taken place in Anantnag district. Rest, all 12 districts (where OCAPs have been implemented) are terror-free.”
Singh said that for the last 12 months, 19 stations have remained terror-free.
“In total, 36 stations remained terror-free and only seven police stations witnessed seven incidents,” he said.
The outgoing DGP said that OCAPs was not a word, but a mission for the Police.
“These teams will be a strong arm of the SHO and will increase the power of the police station. The enemy is eyeing the increasing peace in J&K,” he said. “Five terrorists tried to come from the Machil sector but were killed. Before that, in Baramulla, a gunfight took place. Many encounters took place at the borders with infiltrating groups.”
Singh said that there was a serious violation of the ceasefire understanding in the Arnia sector.
“The reasons are being looked into, but doubting the intentions of the adversary is justified in this situation and we must be alert and take action for the safety and security of the people,” he said.