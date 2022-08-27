Zero tolerance against terrorism: Amit Shah lauds NIA for achieving 94% conviction rate

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government put in all efforts to strengthen probe agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and anti-terror laws in line with its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Speaking at the inauguration of the office building of the NIA's Raipur branch in the Atal Nagar area of Nava Raipur, the home minister said that the NIA would have branches in all the states by May 2024.

“The Modi government has adopted zero tolerance policy against Left Wing Extremism, terrorism and other related crimes including fake currency and narcotics, and therefore we left no stone unturned to strengthen the NIA,” he said. “The BJP-led union government also strengthened anti-terror laws, shared terrorism-related inputs with state governments irrespective of the party ruling in a state, strengthened anti-terror investigation agencies, and increased conviction rate in such crimes.”

Shah said that in line with this (policy), the PM Modi government worked towards strengthening the NIA.