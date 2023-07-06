Zero-waste Amarnath Yatra is our resolve: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the government resolves to make Amarnath Yatra a zero-waste pilgrimage.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that launching various innovative initiatives of the Rural Development Department (RDD) to make the Amarnath Yatra a zero-landfill pilgrimage, the LG congratulated the department and Swaaha Resource Management for their commendable work.

These initiatives include reusable cloth bags, yatra anthem for sustainable and responsible tourism, MIS portal and web app for waste process monitoring.

“Zero-waste yatra is our resolve. Sincere efforts are being made to transform information, education, and communication campaigns into behavioural change communication and also to create an effective model for solid waste management,” Sinha said.

He said that with the help of volunteers, the IEC campaign, and seamless coordination at four different stages of Solid Waste Management, the aim of the government was to evoke profound responsibility towards the environment, protection of natural heritage, and the sustainable use of natural assets.