Zil Hajj moon not sighted in J&K; Eid-ul-Adha on July 10

A nomad stands near his goats as he waits for customers ahead of the Eid ul-Adha festival in Srinagar. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid ul-Adha by slaughtering cattle to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son, Prophet Ismail, on God's command. [File] Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: Grand Mufti Jammu and Kashmir Mufti Nasir-ul- Islam Wednesday announced that the Eid-Ul- Adha will be celebrated on July 10 as the moon of Zil Hajj was not sighted on Wednesday evening.

The Grand Mufti J&K said that the Zil Hajj moon was not sighted on Wednesday evening following which the Eid-ul- Adha will be celebrated on 10 July.

“Zil Hajj moon has not been sighted today evening, so Eid-ul- Adha will be celebrated on 10 July. There is perception among some people that sacrificial animals are costly and they will offer ‘Sadka’ which on no way acceptable in Islam as the condition for the day is the sacrifice of animal only”, Grand Mufti J&K Nasir-ul Islam said. (KNS)

