Zil Hajj moon not sighted in J&K; Eid-ul-Adha on July 10

Srinagar: Grand Mufti Jammu and Kashmir Mufti Nasir-ul- Islam Wednesday announced that the Eid-Ul- Adha will be celebrated on July 10 as the moon of Zil Hajj was not sighted on Wednesday evening.

The Grand Mufti J&K said that the Zil Hajj moon was not sighted on Wednesday evening following which the Eid-ul- Adha will be celebrated on 10 July.