Zil Hajj moon not sighted in J&K; Eid-ul-Adha on July 10

“Zil Hajj moon has not been sighted today evening, so Eid-ul- Adha will be celebrated on 10 July. There is perception among some people that sacrificial animals are costly and they will offer ‘Sadka’ which on no way acceptable in Islam as the condition for the day is the sacrifice of animal only”, Grand Mufti J&K Nasir-ul Islam said. (KNS)